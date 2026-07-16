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FNB survey finds 29% of retirees surprised by unexpected emergencies

A panel addresses attendees at the 2026 FNB 2026 retirement insights planning media briefing in Johannesburg on 16 July 2026.
  • A panel addresses attendees at the 2026 FNB 2026 retirement insights planning media briefing in Johannesburg on 16 July 2026.
  • Image Credits :
  • Nothando Magudulela
Nothando Magudulela

The FNB 2026 retirement insights survey has found that 29% of retiree respondents are surprised by unexpected emergencies.

This comes as expenses such as medical costs get much more costly, while little or last-minute retirement planning was done.

This was revealed at the 2026 FNB 2026 retirement insights planning media briefing held earlier Thursday in Johannesburg.

FNB says it continues to be concerned about the little or lack of retirement planning by South Africans.

24% of under 60s surveyed respondents say that they aren’t sure about which services to utilize for planning retirement.

The bank says it is aware of the economic realities that customers are faced with while it explores ways to assist South Africans in saving for future realities.

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