EFF Deputy President Floyd Shivambu has questioned whether South Africa has a Black bourgeoisie, as the African National Congress intended.

Shivambu posed this question at the 2022 Black Business Annual Summit which commenced at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand, Johannesburg on Thursday.

The two-day event got to an early start with a robust engagement from panelists which included politicians from the ANC, EFF, IFP, UDM and the DA.

Shivambu addressed a discussion theme by questioning whether the creation of the Black bourgeoisie was the correct philosophical approach.

“Despite the ruling party’s intention, more purposefully in 1996, in their conference, that they want to create a black bourgeoisie. Do we have a black bourgeoisie in South Africa? Was the intention to create a Black bourgeoisie a proper philosophical approach to deal with the massive under-developmental challenges that will define through and all of us as black people. So when they were abandoning the Freedom Charter, they said the path towards collective prosperity should be to create a black bourgeoisie, is that a proper philosophical approach in the manner that it is?”

VIDEO | Empowerment of Black Business first day of BBC council: