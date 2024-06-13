Florida’s Hallandale Beach neighbourhood under water

Reading Time: < 1 minute

More torrential downpours fell over South Florida on Thursday (June 13) after at least a foot of rain deluged an area spanning the Gulf Coast into Miami this week, leading the National Weather Service to issue flood watches or warnings for 8 million people.

Some areas, including portions of Broward and Miami-Dade counties, are seeing “life-threatening flooding,” the weather service said.

A few spots have reported up to 45 to 52 centimeters of rain since Monday (June 10), said Bob Oravec, a forecaster with the NWS’s Weather Prediction Center in College Park, Maryland.

The slow-moving storm – a disorganised tropical depression drawing its strength from warm Gulf Coast and Atlantic waters – is expected to linger over the state until early Saturday (June 15) before pushing out to sea, Oravec said.

Even though the system is not expected to turn into a tropical storm, it could be a wet prelude to what is expected to be a busy hurricane season, which began June 1.

With another 12.7 centimeters of rain possible before Friday night, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for five South Florida Counties late on Wednesday (June 12).