Several businesses in the vicinity of Durban’s popular Florida Road where well-known rapper – Kiernan Forbes, known as AKA – and long-time friend Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane were shot dead have closed until further notice.

Police say two gunmen approached the victims as they were leaving the restaurant Wish at 10 o’clock last night and shot them dead before fleeing on foot.

Forbes’ family – who flew to Durban from Johannesburg – have been briefed by police officers at the crime scene.

Renee’ Burton is speaking on behalf of the Wish restaurant’s owner. “I think out of the respect for the two lives that have been mercilessly lost, businesses will not be resuming just yet. Again patrons can then go to social media to find out when they will be trading again. You know, and I think this is where we need to celebrate the sincerity of us as South Africans, is that it wasn’t a formal plan – it’s out of respect for the lives that have been lost that businesses decided not to open.”

