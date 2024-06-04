Floods in Eastern Cape leave 10 dead

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The number of people that died as a result of floods in the Eastern Cape has risen to 10. This after the body of a female that went missing at the Rocklands area was found around 1PM.

Police have also identified the seven other people who died in the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro. Two people also died in East London, with one person still missing.

Police spokesperson Sandra Janse Van Rensburg says that inquest dockets have been opened, the search by SAPS K9 and rescue units continues.

“In Kwa Nobuhle the four deceased persons were Alutha Brown (4), Ndumiso Booysen (41), Tamsanqa Plaatjies (62) and Thandixolo Jonas (46). Abronita Adams (18) drowned in Kamesh while Clive Noah (72) from Kariega also died due to the excessive flooding. One person, Sicelo Lusipho (32) from Walmer location also lost his life.”

Eastern Cape Floods | Mop up operations still under way:

Support for flood victims

The Eastern Cape Premier, Oscar Mabuyane says he’s meeting with relevant government officials to discuss providing necessary support to flood victims.

Mabuyane explains how those affected are being assisted.

“We are setting up warehouses for more support like things that our people are in need of immediately like mattresses, blankets, food and we are calling on businesses to donate such kind to our warehouses. All our relevant MEC’s from COGTA, human settlements, social development are hands on in ensuring that we provide the necessary support. We’ll bring in psycho social support as well where necessary.”

Mabuyane also says he’s accepted that the Eastern Cape is a disaster prone province and is working on plans to mitigate disasters of this nature in the future. He says they’re evacuating residents in low-lying areas to temporary accommodation as more rain is expected.

“Our problem is those who are on the river banks, low lying areas. We have been talking to those people, some difficult to convince. But now I’m happy that everyone is happy to understand that this is not right, environmentally and scientifically they are not supposed to be where they are. So we are identifying those kinds of land parcels, then we’d be able to relocate them to get them in a very decent way proper housing and all that.”

The Buffalo City Metro has intervened in many areas that have been impacted by floods, 1300 are said to have been impacted this far.