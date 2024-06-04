Floods claim two lives in Buffalo City Metro

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Buffalo City Metro Municipality in the Eastern Cape has confirmed two deaths due to the recent floods that hit the province at the weekend.

The death toll in the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro Municipality stands at seven.

This takes to nine the number of people who have died in the province due to the floods.

More than three thousand people in Nelson Mandela Bay have lost their belongings including homes.

Officials from the Eastern Cape Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Department are assessing the extent of damage that floods have caused in the province. https://t.co/K8LoZz78Vk — SABC News (@SABCNews) June 4, 2024

The Metro says it has identified land on which it will erect temporary structures to accommodate those who are affected.

Executive Mayor Princess Faku says they plan to visit the families of the deceased.

“Yesterday there were about 1 300, now there are about 3364 people that are affected by the floods, two people passed away since yesterday. We are having an engagement with the Minister and MEC of Human Settlement in the Eastern Cape virtually, just to look at the effect of the disaster in the city. We have identified pieces of land and the only thing we are waiting for is for the Department of Human Settlement to erect the temporary structures,” said Faku.

