Widespread extreme weather has caused damage in large parts of the Amathole District in the Eastern Cape. Some of the areas experienced localised flooding and strong winds.

The South African Weather Services has warned of severe thunderstorms in the affected areas.

The acting spokesperson for the municipality Sisa Msiwa says no injuries or deaths have been reported at this stage.

“We are urging and encouraging our communities to stay vigilant to avoid crossing any low-lying bridges, streams or rivers and to motorists to please exercise caution and avoid driving on flooded areas. Communities are urged to call the emergency 24-hour fire and rescue line; 043 931 1275 OR our WhatsApp 078 034 4641 to report all related incidents.”

The town of Qumrha was one of the areas hit by the storm. Resident, Lydo Mngeni, says it was a frightening experience.

“People’s houses are damaged we would like the government to intervene and assist us in this situation that is happening right now.”