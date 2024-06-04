Flood warning, road closures in Cape Town

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The City of Cape Town’s Traffic Service has cautioned motorists to be careful as flooding is reported on roads across the city.

The city issued a warning for disruptive rain and localised flooding on roads and in informal settlements today and tomorrow.

Traffic Service’s spokesperson Kevin Jacobs says flooding has been reported in the right and centre lane on the N2 outbound before Liesbeeck Park Way. Leaving both lanes closed.

Strand Street in and outbound between Nelson Mandela and Buitenkant, on 35th Avenue northbound after Lavis Drive, the left lane is flooded.

Motorists are advised to be cautious and to allow for extra traveling time to reach their destination.

Little Karoo

Traffic authorities have closed the Meiringspoort Pass and the Swartberg Pass in the Little Karoo in the Western Cape due to heavy rain.

Meiringspoort, which links Oudtshoorn to Beaufort West, is again closed due to rain which often causes the pass to flood.

Rain has continued to fall in the Little Karoo and Garden Route region.

The Meiringpoort Pass is closed at Klaarstroom on the Central Karoo side and at De Rust on the Oudtshoorn side.

The authorities have advised motorists to use alternative routes

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a Level 4 weather warning for disruptive rains on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast from this afternoon.https://t.co/f99grWILx4 — SABC News (@SABCNews) June 3, 2024

KZN Tornado

Some homes were looted during a storm yesterday in oThongathi, north of Durban.

Residents have described the storm as a tornado that struck in the afternoon.

Roofs of many formal and informal houses were blown away and trees uprooted.

The death toll stands at seven, including a child.

Resident Quraishneem Hoosen says she went to assist four family members in a complex after the storm struck.

KZN Storm | Clean up under way in oThongathi: