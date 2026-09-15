Flights remain suspended at Italian airport due to Mount Etna’s ash

Passengers faced continued disruption at Catania airport on Tuesday after flights were suspended following renewed volcanic activity from Mount Etna.

Flights at Italy’s Catania airport, Italy’s fifth-busiest by passenger traffic, were suspended on Monday due to volcanic ash from Etna’s ongoing activity.

“I’m in a difficult situation, so I don’t really know what to do. This seems like quite a serious issue to me”, tourist form Switzerland, Giovanni Daniele, said.

Mount Etna, Europe’s highest and most active volcano, frequently disrupts flights at Catania, but ash emissions have been particularly intense this summer, affecting thousands of travellers during the peak holiday season.