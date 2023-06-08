The Cross Border Road Transport Agency says the Fleet Africa ranking facility in Johannesburg has been temporarily closed due to non-compliance. 20 other operators were also found without operating permits.

The agency has been conducting raids at various ranking facilities since Wednesday focusing on non-compliance and checking for permits.

Commissioner responsible for law enforcement at the agency, Dr Linda Mbana, says the Fleet Africa ranking facility was found to be non-compliant by EMS fire safety following an inspection of the whole premises.

Dr Mbana says it was therefore served with a notice to stop operating temporarily until it fixes all areas where they were found to be non-compliant.

“We found in the ranking facility, a lot of non-compliance by our operators. We prosecuted operators that did not have permits to cross over. We prosecuted operators that had expired permits that had fraudulent permits. We also prosecuted operators for unsafe loading. We were operating with our stakeholders including SAPS and we assisted in the arrest of 80 undocumented persons.”