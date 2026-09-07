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Flash flood leaves Central Karoo uncertain on water supply

  • The Beaufort West Municipality in the Central Karoo district in the Western Cape, says it is trying to avert a potential water crisis after the town's main water pipeline was damaged in a flash flood from heavy rain in the area.
  • Image Credits :
  • X | Beaufort West Municipality
Sagree Chetty

The Beaufort West Municipality in the Western Cape says it’s unclear how long it will take to restore water supply to the Central Karoo town.

Flash floods’ damage to the main pipeline last week has affected water supply to the town.

Water tankers from neighbouring municipalities have been brought in to assist.

A Joint Operations Centre with different role players has already been established to handle the emergency.

Acting Municipal Manager, Frans Sabbat, says, “The main line, which is a 600mm pipe, is the main supply to our town. This pipe is still submerged in the water. Our teams cannot reach or access the pipe, and that is causing delays for us to complete the assessment. Thereafter, we will be able to determine what we are dealing with. At this point, we have not declared, but we have dubbed the situation as an emergency.”

X | @SABCNews | PICTURES | The Beaufort West Municipality in the Central Karoo district in the Western Cape says it is trying to avert a potential water crisis after the town’s main water pipeline was damaged in a flash flood from heavy rain in the area on Thursday. Credit: Beaufort West… pic.twitter.com/a2SlrCkyHQ

WATCH | Central Karoo farmers say ongoing drought more dangerous than COVID-19 |

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