Fixing capital allocation: What SA’s youth fund is betting on

Ndumiso Kubheka-Hadebe

South Africa’s newest policy instrument is small in relative terms, a fund, a signing ceremony, two development institutions agreeing to share a balance sheet to back young founders of enterprises.

But it is worth reading against the wider pattern the data has been showing for over a decade, because that pattern is the more familiar story in development economics: a middle-income economy that grew rapidly on the back of factor accumulation and commodity cycles, and then stalled precisely where the next phase of growth required something harder to engineer, which is productivity, firm dynamism, and the capacity to absorb a young population into productive employment.

Start with the labour market, because it is the clearest transmission channel. South Africa’s youth unemployment rate reached 45,8% in the first quarter of 2026, roughly 13 percentage points above the national rate of 32,7%, with 4,7 million young people out of work. That gap between youth and adult unemployment is not a temporary cyclical feature.

It has persisted through multiple growth cycles, which is the signature of a structural rather than a frictional problem. When a labour market systematically fails to absorb new entrants over a generation, the constraint is rarely a shortage of ambition or even of skills alone. It is usually a shortage of firm creation, and firm creation is, in turn, a function of investment.

That is where the second number becomes decisive. Gross fixed capital formation in South Africa has fallen from roughly 21% of GDP in 2008 to 14,5% in 2024.

The National Development Plan’s benchmark is 30% by 2030, middle-income sustain investment rates in the mid-20s to fund the structural transformation their labour markets require. The puzzle is that this is not, on the evidence, primarily a savings constraint. South African non-financial corporates are estimated to be holding around R1,8 trillion in cash.

The binding constraint looks more like a risk allocation problem than a resource problem. Capital exists, but the instruments to move it toward young, unproven firms, at the scale and tenor those firms need, have been thin.

The World Bank’s recent framing of the middle-income trap is useful here. Escaping it typically requires economies to sequence three things namely; investment to accumulate capital efficiently; infusion, to absorb and diffuse existing technology and know-how, often through private investment into new firms; and eventually innovation, to push the frontier.

Most middle-income economies that tend to face constraints do so because they never complete the transition from the first stage to the second. They keep channelling capital into incumbent firms and sectors rather than building the pipeline of new entrants that infusion requires. In the South African case, market concentration is a common feature of the structure of many industries.

Large firms account for approximately 78% of total market turnover, based on the studies conducted by the Competition Commission. Whilst, MSMEs contribute approximately 22% of turnover, despite representing 97% of firms in the economy. Under-investment new-firm formation that would let a young population participate in the accumulation, is part of the capital allocation question that needs to be addressed.

Seen this way, the National Youth Fund, which is a R100 million seed fund in the partnership between the National Youth Development Agency and the National Empowerment Fund, combining grant-based enterprise support with structured, patient financing, is best understood not as a social programme but as an attempt to correct a specific market constraint; the absence of instruments that price and absorb early-stage risk for youth owned enterprises at scale. Its design, blending grant funding, mentorship and market access with investment discipline and equity or debt financing, mirrors what growth diagnostics literature would prescribe for this kind of binding constraint.

De-risking the transition from idea to viable, financeable firm.

Whether it moves the aggregate numbers will depend on scale and execution against a R350 billion MSME funding gap. A single fund, however well designed, cannot substitute for the broader investment recovery South Africa needs. But it is a correctly diagnosed intervention, if South Africa is to convert its demographic profile from a fiscal liability into the growth asset its planners have long described, closing the gap between youth relevant capital and youth unemployment is not a peripheral programme. It is close to the center of the growth binding constraint itself.

Kubheka-Hadebe is the CEO of the National Youth Development Agency and has served on the board of Moody’s in South Africa.