A five-year old girl passed away on Thursday after she was allegedly shot by accident while playing with her two six-year-old brothers.

The incident took place at Bethelsdorp in Gqeberha in Eastern Cape.

It is alleged that three children were playing with a firearm in a room when a shot went off.

The girl was accidentally shot in the head and died in hospital.

According to police information, it is alleged that three children, two boys aged six and a five-year-old girl, were playing with a firearm at Extension 31 in Bethelsorp when the shot went off.

It’s alleged that the girl was shot with a 38 revolver.

The child was taken to hospital by ambulance and later died.

Police Spokesperson Priscilla Naidu says on arrival, police could not find the firearm.

Police are investigating a culpable homicide case and a charge of defeating the ends of justice.

Sentencing proceedings for Pontso Mohlanka

Meanwhile, sentencing proceedings in the murder case against a tavern-owner who killed three children in Orange Farm, south of Johannesburg, are expected to begin at the High Court sitting in Palm Ridge, in Ekurhuleni east of Johannesburg.

31-year-old Pontsho Mohlanka was found guilty on three counts of murder yesterday.

The body of one of the victims, five-year-old Mzwandile Asanda Zitho, was found in a fridge in Mohlanka’s tavern in July 2020 after he was reported missing in April the same year.

Thokozani Simphiwe Mngcina and Mpho Makondo, six and eight years-old respectively, were murdered in September 2020.

During one of Mohlanka’s court appearances in October 2020, community members said they were living in fear after the murders:



-Report by Yolanda Kambile, additional reporting by Pearl Magubane