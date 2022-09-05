A Limpopo funeral parlour is reeling from shock following an incident in which five women were gang-raped and other employees assaulted during a business robbery at the premises.

Police say a group of six armed suspects allegedly stormed into the undertaker’s building at Leporong village in near Lebowakgomo, gang-raped victims and assaulted others on Saturday evening.

A manager at Wisani burial society, Rodney Madike, says three victims are still in critical condition at a hospital while others were treated and discharged.

“They assaulted our staff members brutally raped them, though they are recovering but you can imagine what happened. No one can ever expect that and they are still in shock, angry and also as management we are angry what kind of people who can do such brutality to any human being. Yes it is shocking and quite disturbing.”