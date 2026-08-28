Five suspects nabbed following dagga lab bust in De Deur 

Police have arrested five suspects following the discovery of a dagga laboratory in De Deur in the Vaal.

Officers also confiscated dagga worth more than R1 million.

The suspects include two Jamaicans, two Malawians and a Lesotho national.

Gauteng Police Spokesperson Tintswalo Sibeko says police also discovered firearms.

Sibeko says, “During the operation, police recovered a 303 rifle and a 9mm Glock pistol. The suspects are facing charges relating to contravention of Sections 3 and 5(b) of the Drug Trafficking Act 140 of 1992.”

She adds: “Two of the five suspects are also facing additional charges of possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition. The suspects comprise two Jamaican nationals, two Malawian nationals and one Lesotho national. The suspects are expected to appear before the Meyerton Magistrates’ Court soon. Police investigations are ongoing.”