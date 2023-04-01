Five suspects have been shot dead and a police officer wounded in a shootout in Glenwood, Durban.

The officer sustained gunshot wounds to the chest.

Police say the suspects were wanted for the murder of a drug lord and his family a week ago. Police say amongst the suspects who have been killed in the shootout is a well-known drug kingpin who was wanted for several crimes across KwaZulu-Natal.

Police spokesperson Lt Colonel Robert Netshiunda, “They were using this place as a hideout spot so when we arrived here as the police, we introduced ourselves that we are police. Instead of them responding with voices they responded with gunshots. We had to retaliate that led to the shootout inside we found more rifles, handguns, money and drugs inside the flat. We are Linking them with the murders in Springfield. We are hopeful that we will link the with more murders on the province,”