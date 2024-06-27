Five suspects in 2019 Kabe murders apply for bail

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The case against five people charged with the murder of three adults and a one-year-old boy in Kabe, outside Mahikeng, will formally apply for bail at the Molopo Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

The three victims, Yvonne Setshego 28, her one-year-old son Keamogetse, and witness Dokky Motsamai 45, were killed in 2019, and their bodies were allegedly dumped in pit toilets.

The fifth accused, John Motsamai, was arrested on Monday, while his co-accused, Mmapula Seletedi, Lesego Seletedi, Lerato Molefe, and Goitseone Seletedi, were arrested two weeks ago.

Family representative Ernest Sekao says though the family welcomes the developments, they still feel distraught.

Sekao says, “We are still hurt because while we thought we were in a healing process, they bring the old scars again. They just recovered a baby on Friday inside a toilet that we use not knowing there is a child inside. This thing hurts us so we want the accused not to get bail.”

