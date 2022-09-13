Police have arrested five people found in possession of trucks hijacked in KwaMhlanga.

The trucks are reported to have been hijacked in Limpopo and Gauteng.

Police also discovered a number of trailers and suspected stolen goods that include containers stolen from business establishments in City Deep and Heidelberg.

They are facing charges that include possession of stolen property and possible charges of hijacking and kidnapping.

Mohlala says the suspects are believed to be part of a syndicate specialising in the hijacking of trucks.

Status in SA

Provincial Police Spokesperson, Selvy Mohlala says the suspects, who are foreign nationals, are aged between 16 and 48.

A preliminary investigation has thus far revealed that two of the arrested suspects are from Mozambique whilst three are from Zimbabwe.

Police are working in collaboration with the Department of Home Affairs to ascertain their status in the country.

“Should it be found that they do not possess legal documentation to be in South Africa, further charges with regard to contravention of the Immigration Act will be added,” note the police in a statement.

‘Criminals should think twice’

The Provincial Commissioner of the SAPS in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela has commended the exceptional success achieved by the collaborative team.

“Criminals should think twice before they can come to the province and run their show. We will continue to disrupt their activities and we urge the public to inform us if they have information about similar activities.”

#sapsMP Joint sting op by #SAPS in collaboration with various role players dismantled an alleged hijacking syndicate in Kwamhlanga resulting in the arrest of 5 suspects aged between 16 and 48. Stolen property recovered. #TrioCrimes #PartnershipPolicing MEhttps://t.co/DfyRFsuvad pic.twitter.com/Ew8nUIEBa6 — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) September 13, 2022