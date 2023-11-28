Five suspected bank robbers shot dead by police in Carletonville

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Police have shot dead five suspected bank robbers on the N14 Ventersdorp highway on Gauteng’s far West Rand.

A female suspect has been arrested.

Police received information that the suspects, travelling in two cars, were on their way to commit a robbery around Carletonville, west of Johannesburg.

Officers spotted the vehicles driving around various banks in Carletonville.

As officers tried and stop the suspects, they opened fire and a shootout ensued.

Five suspects were fatally wounded.

The suspects’ vehicles have been positively linked to three cases in Groblersdal, Secunda and Hercules.

Related video: 18 suspected robbers killed during shootout with police in Limpopo:

