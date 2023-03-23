Five people have been shot and killed in oThongathi, north of Durban,while two sustained gunshot wounds during two separate drive-by shooting incidents.

In the first incident, two people were killed and one sustained gunshot wounds. While in a second incident, three people were shot dead and one sustained injuries. IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson, Sam Meyrick says the two incidents happened about four kilometers apart.

“The first occurred on the R102 near the Engen garage this left two people dead and one injured. The second shooting occurred a short while later at the Fair breeze intersection to the R64, this left three people dead and further two people injured. It appears both shootings are linked. Both are active crime scenes and are cordoned off.”