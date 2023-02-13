Five people have been shot dead in two separate incidents at Desai township in Mariannhill, west of Durban. It is believed that in the first incident, three people were gunned down in a residential area nearby.

KwaZulu-Natal police say at least three gunmen attacked two vehicle workshops in separate incidents in Mariannhill this evening. A sixth person is in critical condition in hospital.

SABC News Simphiwe Makhanya with the latest on another mass shooting in KZN:

Provincial police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says, “When we arrived here at the first crime scene we found it is a vehicle workshop where the owner of the workshop and 2 other people were shot, 2 people were declared dead at the scene and one was rushed to hospital. in a second crime scene which is just across the street, another vehicle workshop, three people were killed one of them the owner we are looking at at least 3 gunmen with handguns for the crime.”

Community leader Zamokuhle Khumalo says he believes that the area is under siege with a high rate of criminal activity.

“This incident happened in two separate areas, one after the other. We are suspecting criminality which has now become a norm. It’s criminals who don’t care nor value life.”