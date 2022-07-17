Five people have been shot and killed in separate incidents in Khayelitsha, in the Western Cape.

The shooting took place in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Cape Town police Spokesperson, Andre Traut says three men aged between 34 and 50 were killed by unknown gunmen in Site C on the corner of Nyebelele and Ntango streets. The motive for this attack is not known yet.

Traut says the other shooting in Makhaza could be linked to the drugs trade.

Traut says two men driving in Tutu Avenue were shot at by suspects from another vehicle.

“The victims were driving in their blue Hyundai sedan when they came under attack by the occupants in a white VW Polo, who fled the scene. One of the victims died on the scene while the other one succumbed to death shortly after being admitted to hospital. We have reason to believe that the incident could be linked to the drug trade in the area, but this will be established as our investigation unfolds,”says Traut.