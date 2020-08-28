Five more people have been killed in Mntuntloni village in the Eastern Cape.

Five people, including a headman and his brothers, have been shot and killed at Mntuntloni village in Ngcobo, Eastern Cape.

The name of the headman has not yet been released, but local chief Jongisizwe Gwarhubane says the Moyi family is traumatised.

The killings come two days after a family of five was murdered at Phepheni village at Mt Ayliff, also in the Eastern Cape.

Chief Gwarhubane says the headman was central in resolving community issues and would always fight for development in the village.

“We are very saddened because this is not the first time our traditional leaders are being killed in this manner. The headman’s father was also killed like this. He was killed and Nkosi Gwarhubeni was also killed not a long time ago. What worries me the most is that this headman was very key in dealing with the issues and always defended the traditional council interests. This is very shocking.”