Police say the shootings in Taylors Halt could be as a result of a feud in the community.

An additional five people have been killed in yet another shooting at Taylors Halt, just outside Pietermaritzburg. The five victims are said to be women aged between 12 and 70.

It is believed that the killing could be linked to that of three men who were shot and killed in the same area on Wednesday.

The victims of Wednesday’s shooting had stopped on the side of the road to fix a car when an unknown vehicle stopped and opened fire at them.

#sabcnews #sabckzn Emotions are high at Taylors Halt outside Pietermaritzburg where three men have been shot and killed. Motive for the attack is unknown. pic.twitter.com/43TAVpCmev — Nonkululeko Hlophe (@Leko3) August 26, 2020

A fourth victim, who sustained gunshot wounds, is fighting for his life in the hospital.

Provincial Commissioner Khombinkosi Jula says these incidents could be because of a long-standing feud in the community.

“Five members of the Nxele family have been killed and their ages range from 12 to 70. People’s lives are being lost. Five people from the Nxele family were killed during the day. Yesterday, three people were shot in a drive-by shooting and one of them escaped.

-Reporting by Nonhlakanipho Magwaza