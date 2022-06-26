Five people have died after a crash on the N3 southbound at Hammersdale outside Durban.

It is believed that a light delivery vehicle overturned.

Kwa-Zulu-Natal Emergency Services Spokesperson, Robert McKenzie says five other people have been taken to the hospital for further medical care.

“Paramedics from several private ambulance services including KZN EMS treated five patients at the scene for serious injuries before transporting them to several local health institutions for continued medical care. The exact circumstances resulting in the crash are going to be investigated by police,” explains McKenzie.

One person has been killed and another has sustained serious injuries following a car crash on the M4 near the Victoria Embankment in Durban. It is believed that the driver of the vehicle lost control and drove into a concrete barrier.

Advanced Life Support paramedic spokesperson, Garrith Jamieson.

“ALS Paramedics Medical Services arrived on the scene to find total carnage as a single vehicle had lost control and collided head-on into the concrete barrier. The driver, a male believed to be in his 30s sustained major injuries and was severely entrapped in the wreckage. The man was quickly assessed. However, there was nothing more paramedics could do for him and he was declared deceased on the scene before the jaws of life and other hydraulic tools were used to remove the body from the wreckage. A passenger from the vehicle sustained serious injuries and was stabilised on the scene by Advanced Life Support Paramedics before being rushed to a nearby Durban hospital for the further treatment that he required.”

A 28-year-old man has died following a collision between a truck and a sedan at Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape.

It is alleged that the two vehicles collided at the intersection of Addo and Maku Roads.

The driver of the sedan passed away on the scene.

The name of the victim will be released once his next-of-kin has been notified.

The cause of the crash is not known at this stage.

Police are investigating a case of culpable homicide.