Five nabbed in Benoni for cash-in-transit robbery

Up to five suspects have been arrested for their alleged involvement in a cash-in-transit robbery in Benoni, east of Johannesburg, on Sunday.

Two vehicles believed to have been used in the robbery have been seized including two AK-47 rifles.

Ekurhuleni Metro Police spokesperson Deliwe Ndlovu says the suspects will appear at the Boksburg Magistrates Court soon.

“We would like to commend all the role players who successfully apprehended the suspects. The suspects are detained at Boksburg police station and investigations are still underway,” she says.

