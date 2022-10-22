Five people have died and three others have been injured in a crash involving a bakkie and an SUV on the N2 near the Tugela toll plaza in Kwazulu-Natal. This while traffic has backed up past the Midmar Dam(at 11:00) after two trucks overturned at Town Hill outside Pietermaritzburg, leaving only one lane open to motorists.

KwaZulu-Natal Road Traffic Inspectorate spokesperson, Zinhle Mngomezulu-Mali, has called on motorists to drive carefully due to the rainy weather – especially along the N3 from Van Reenen’s Pass to Durban.

Mgomezulu-Mali says traffic officers are attending to the scene of the crash on the N2 .

“Five people lost their lives along the N2 Tugela following a collision involving a bakkie and a SUV on the N2 Tugela. Three other passengers sustained serious injuries and were taken to Stanger hospital. KZN roads are wet and slippery. We urge motorists to drive cautiously.”

Mngomezulu-Mali says motorists should be very careful in the rainy weather on the N3 from Van Reenen’s Pass to Durban. Motorists are further warned of traffic backup past the Midmar Dam after two trucks overturned at Town Hill outside Pietermaritzburg.