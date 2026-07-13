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Four killed in sedan and truck head-on collision in Mpumalanga

  • FILE | Parts of a vehicle seen at an accident scene.
  • Image Credits :
  • X@IPSSRescue
SABC News

Four people have been killed after an articulated truck collided head-on with a sedan on the road between Perdekop and Standerton in Mpumalanga.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash.

All the deceased were occupants of the sedan.

Provincial Community Safety, Security and Liaison spokesperson Moeti Mmusi elaborates, “Four of the deceased, three of them were passengers while one person was a driver. They include two females. One person, also in the sedan, sustained serious injuries. Both the deceased and the injured person were all occupants in the sedan. The driver of the truck was not harmed. It is not clear what led to this crash. However, the investigation seems to suggest that the dangerous overtaking may have been the cause of this crash.”

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