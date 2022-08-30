Police are intensifying investigations into the cause of one of their planes crashing at Rand Airport in Germiston on Gauteng’s East Rand.

The SAPS confirmed its fixed wing aircraft crashed on take-off earlier this afternoon.

#sapsHQ #SAPS sadly confirms that one of its’ fixed wing aircrafts crashed at Rand Airport, Gauteng at 14:30 today. On board were 5 passengers & a pilot. All 5 passengers have sadly lost their lives and the pilot is critically injured. SWhttps://t.co/dG0llLYw4n pic.twitter.com/2lDIALxAGo — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) August 30, 2022

All five passengers were killed while the pilot was airlifted to a nearby hospital where he’s in critical condition.

The cause of the accident is not yet known.

Aviation experts are on scene to establish the cause.