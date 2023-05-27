Five people died while three sustained serious injuries, when two vehicles collided on the R75 between Kariega and Graff-Reinet in the Eastern Cape, on Friday.

Provincial transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose says two occupants of a mini truck died at the scene, and three occupants of the bakkie also died on the scene.

Three injured occupants of the bakkie have been taken to the Kariega Provincial Hospital. Binqose says a case of culpable homicide has been opened for further investigations.

“It is a head on collision and head on collisions always tell a story of one driver that was on the right side of the road. It is for that reason why the MEC for transport Xolile Nqatha is constantly calling on all road users motorists in particular to be patient on the road, obey the rules of the road at all times, and help us avoid avoidable accidents such as head on collisions.”