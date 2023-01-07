Five people have been killed in a collision between two vehicles on the N2 outside Peddie in the Eastern Cape on Saturday.

All the deceased were occupants of one of the vehicles.

The provincial Transport Department’s spokesperson Unathi Binqose says police are investigating a case of culpable homicide.

“The MEC for Transport in the EC, Mr Xolile Nqatha has called on us not to relent on the road safety message. To call on those who are still alive, those who can still hear this message to do their best. To work with our law enforcement officers to make sure that we avoid avoidable accidents like head-on collisions,” says Binqose.