Five people have been killed and two seriously injured in a head-on collision between a minibus taxi and a car on the N1 between Louis Trichardt and Musina, in Limpopo, on Monday.

The injured have been taken to hospital. Traffic authorities say the deceased, all occupants of the taxi, two children and the driver.

Traffic spokesperson Tidimalo Chuene says the actual cause of the accident is unknown, however, the scene has been cleared and the road is open for traffic.

“The actual cause of the accident is unknown at the moment and under investigation. However, the scene has been cleared the road is open for traffic we send our condolences to the families of the deceased we wish those who sustained injuries speedy recovery.”

Last week Saturday, nine family members died in a car crash on the N1 near Mokopane in Limpopo when their SUV collided with a truck.