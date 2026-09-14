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Five in court over e-hailing driver’s rape and kidnapping

An empty court room.
  • File: An empty court room.
  • Image Credits :
  • Sipho Kekana
SABC News

Five suspects, including two women, are expected to appear in the Wynberg Magistrates’ Court in Cape Town on Monday on charges of kidnapping and rape.

This follows the rescue of a 25-year-old e-hailing driver by police after he was raped and held for ransom in Heathfield at the weekend.

Police spokesperson Ndakhe Gwala says the suspects demanded a ransom from the victim’s family.

Gwala says, “Police were informed by the victim’s brother, who was contacted by the suspects, demanding R4000 cash in order to release him. They located the victim through his vehicle tracker and found him at Southampton Road in Heathfield. According to reports, the victim met one of the female suspects last week through his e-hailing business…”

“They exchanged numbers and communicated throughout the week and eventually made arrangements to meet. When he went to meet her, he was kidnapped by the suspects and the females raped him.”

 

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