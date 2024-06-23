Five held for possession of unlicensed firearms in Western Cape

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Police in the Western Cape have arrested five suspects and confiscated four firearms and several rounds of ammunition during separate incidents in Strand.

Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie says two illegal firearms were found in the possession of a 21-year-old suspect.

According to Pojie, in a separate incident, police confiscated two firearms at the funeral of a known gangster.

He said all suspects will appear in the Strand Magistrate’s Court on Monday on charges of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

Public Order Police are also expected to remain in the Strand policing precinct to quell potential gang-related incidents.