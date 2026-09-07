Five dead after Amazon cargo plane crashes at Miami airport

Five people have been killed after an Amazon cargo plane crashed while landing at Miami International Airport in the United States.

The plane overshot the runway, striking several vehicles and bursting into flames.

The Boeing 767, operated by 21 Air, arrived from San Juan in Puerto Rico when it crashed on Sunday afternoon.

Officials say five people were killed, three others critically injured and two more taken to hospital with less serious injuries.

The crash prompted the temporary closure of all runways at one of America’s busiest airports.

The cause is now under investigation.

More than 60 fire and rescue units were sent to Miami International after the aircraft careered beyond the runway and struck vehicles before catching fire.

The 32-year-old Boeing 767 was originally built as a passenger aircraft before being converted to carry cargo.

The cause remains unclear.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating, with authorities now expected to examine the aircraft, flight data and circumstances surrounding the landing.