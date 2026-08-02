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Five dead, 41 missing from Indonesian ferry fire: Authorities

  • Plumes of smoke rise from a Mutiara Sentosa 2 ferry
  • Image Credits :
  • Reuters
Reuters

At least five people were killed and 41 were still missing on Sunday after a ferry caught fire off Indonesia’s Madura Island, the country’s search and rescue agency said in a statement.

The ferry was carrying 271 passengers and crew members, 225 of whom have been rescued, agency data showed on Sunday afternoon.

A search and rescue operation was still ongoing, it added.

The ferry was heading from Surabaya in East Java province to Makassar city in South Sulawesi.

It was unclear how the ferry caught fire, but the incident occurred on Sunday morning, the statement said.

Madura island is located off the northeastern coast of Java province.

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