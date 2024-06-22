Five car collision on N2 claims three lives

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Atleast three people have died in a five car collision involving an unmarked police van, a taxi and a sedan and 2 more bakkies.

The accident occurred on the N2 near the Kei Cuttings towards Butterworth in the Eastern Cape.

It is alleged that the police van was trying to overtake when it collided with the sedan.

Transport spokesperson, Unathi Binqose says three more vehicles including a fully loaded minibus taxi then got involved in a secondary collision.

He says all occupants of the minibus taxi escaped unscathed.

“Among the deceased is the police detective, along with two other females that were in one of the two bakkies that were involved in this accident. The injured were rushed to a hospital in Butterworth. The MEC for transport in the province, Mr Xolile Nqatha is extending his sincere condolences to the families of the deceased while wishing those in hospital a full and speedy recovery. What is disturbing is that this is the second accident involving a state vehicle. As some would remember there was an accident that happened earlier in the day involving a correctional services vehicle that had inmates and some officials in that one,” says Binqose.

Update on the N2 bus crash that claimed 30 lives