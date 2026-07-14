Five arrested for impersonating Home Affairs officials

Police have arrested five suspects for allegedly inciting violence and impersonating officials from the Department of Home Affairs in Marapong, outside Lephalale in Limpopo.

The suspects, aged between 20 and 58, allegedly confronted a foreign national at his business premises and demanded that he close his business.

Police say the suspects also threatened to destroy the business if the owner did not leave the country.

Police spokesperson Malesela Ledwaba has appealed to communities not to take the law into their own hands.

Acting Limpopo Provincial Police Commissioner Major General Jan Scheepers says no individual or community group has the authority to enforce immigration laws or inspect identity or immigration documents.

He says such functions are the responsibility of duly authorised law enforcement and government officials.

Damage to property

Meanwhile, a man is expected to appear in the Seshego Magistrate’s Court in Limpopo on charges of malicious damage to property.

The 51-year-old suspect was arrested after allegedly setting fire to a rehabilitation centre and a vehicle in Polokwane.

Ledwaba says, “Police investigation and intelligence gathering, police positively linked a 51-year-old suspect to both incidents and obtained a warrant for his arrest. During the operation, police also seized a Toyota Fortuner that is believed to have been used in the commission of the offences. The suspect is expected to appear before Seshego and Polokwane Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday 14th July 2026 on charges of malicious damage to property.”

#sapsLIM [FIVE SUSPECTS ARRESTED FOR ALLEGED INTIMIDATION, INCITEMENT OF VIOLENCE AND IMPERSONATING HOME AFFAIRS OFFICIALS IN LEPHALALE] Five suspects, aged between 20 and 58, were arrested during a multidisciplinary intelligence-driven operation in Marapong Township, Lephalale,… pic.twitter.com/UcIGAqmi7g — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) July 14, 2026

-Reporting by Nsuku Shiluvana