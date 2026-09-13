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Five arrested as Police rescue kidnapped Cape Town e-hailing driver

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SABC News

Cape Town police have arrested five suspects, including two women and a teenager, after rescuing a 25-year-old e-hailing driver from a horrific ordeal in Heathfield.

The suspects allegedly held the driver captive, sexually assaulted him, and demanded a ransom from his family before law enforcement intervened to free the victim.

The group, comprising two women aged 23 and 34, two men aged 42 and 48, and a 16-year-old minor, faces charges including rape and extortion.

All five are scheduled to appear in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Police spokesperson, Ndakhe Gwala, said, “Police were informed by the victim’s brother, who was contacted by the suspects, demanding R4000 cash to release him. They located the victim through his vehicle tracker and found him at Southampton Road in Heathfield. According to reports, the victim met one of the female suspects last week through his e-hailing business. They exchanged numbers and communicated throughout the week and eventually made arrangements to meet. When he went to meet her, he was kidnapped by the suspects, and the females raped him.”

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