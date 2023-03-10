Five men accused of killing an ANC councillor and a party member in Mokopane are expected to appear in the Polokwane High Court in Limpopo today.

Councillor Vaaltyn Kekana and ANC Sub-regional Secretary Ralph Kanyane of the troubled Mogalakwena Local Municipality were shot in Mokopane in 2019.

The fifth accused will join them for the first time, after his arrest last month. Three more people were arrested and charged earlier this week for the killings.

Related video: Four accused of killing the ANC’s Valtyn Kekana and Ralph Kanyane back in court in Polokwane:

The five accused, Jabu Mashamaite, a senior official at the Mogalakwena Municipality, James Chuma a businessman, Nkholo Mangadi, Samuel Mokonyana and Steven Mohlala are accused of killing Kekana and Kanyane.

Kekana, who was the chairperson of the municipal public accounts committee in the Mogalakwena municipality, and Kanyane, were shot dead while they were sitting inside their vehicle.

The deceased were expected to release documents that implicated some senior municipal officials on corruption when they were killed.

Three more accused are also expected to join the accused in this murder trial next Tuesday.