Fishermen on Cape West Coast benefit from SANParks training

Small-scale fishing cooperatives and businesses along the Cape West Coast have been given a boost through a SANParks skills development initiative.

Twenty fishermen from Saldanha Bay and surrounding communities have successfully completed training in skippers’ competency and business planning.

SANPark’s spokesperson JP Louw says the initiative forms part of SANParks‘ Vision 2040 programme aimed at helping build sustainable livelihoods.

“The training forms part of SANParks’ commitment to equipping neighbouring communities with practical skills, strengthening local enterprises and expanding access to sustainable economic opportunities. SANParks has also provided fishing equipment to the cooperatives and continues to support their participation in the fishing value chain. Local MSMEs are being assisted to build business capacity and access procurement and broader market opportunities.”