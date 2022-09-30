Fishermen are continuing to flock to Durban beaches, despite the closure of numerous beaches due to high levels of e-coli found in the water.

In January 2022, several Durban beaches closed due to the high levels of e.coli:

Meanwhile, the eThekwini Municipality has urged people not to consume any of their catches.

According to local angler Sanjay Ramsarup, most of the activity has been at the Blue Lagoon, uShaka Beach and Durban piers.

“Although the beaches remain closed, anglers are still reporting good catches. Blue Lagoon has produced garrick, shad, grunter and stone bream during the week and grey sharks on live bait intended for garrick.”

Ramsarup adds: “The Durban piers and beaches have produced stumpy at night, with shad on drift sardines. Ushaka has produced bronze bream at most of the spots between Kelso and Trafalgar on pink prawns. With reports of brusher and stone bream on prawn bait and cracker shrimp.”