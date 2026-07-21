Search
Close this search box.
sabc-plus-logo

Home

First witness takes the stand in Matlala attempted murder trial

  • Vusimuzi Matlala and co-accused appear in the High Court in Johannesburg, July 20, 2026.
  • Image Credits :
  • SABC News
SABC News

The first witness in the trial of alleged criminal kingpin Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala and his four co-accused has told the High Court in Johannesburg that he witnessed two suspects fire several shots at businessman Joe Sibanyoni and his entourage in Centurion in 2022.

Matlala is accused of orchestrating the failed assassinations of Sibanyoni, his former girlfriend, Tebogo Thobejane, and music producer Seunkie Mokubung, popularly known as DJ Vettys.

The security officer at the Golf Estate where Sibanyoni was shot at, Bethwell Cele, says he was also shot at by the gunmen.

“Immediately when it [the car] was by the robot it made a U-turn, and it came and parked where there was a Ferrari and Golf 7. Two male people alighted [got out] from that vehicle and drew out an AK-47, and they saw that I spotted them and saw them and [shots were fired towards my direction] … I was missed by the first bullet,” explains Cele.

Live stream:

MOST READ
  1. Trevor Tutu, son of late Arch Desmond Tutu, passes away
  2. Parents of missing Joburg toddler fear he’s been trafficked
  3. Govt’s response to Zuma’s Gupta meeting in India under scrutiny
  4. Former KZN MEC for Human Settlements Dr Ntuthuko Mahlaba passes away
  5. Olivenhoutbosch residents protest against undocumented migrants
  6. Church urges compassion for migrants during repatriation
  7. Family of missing Gallants player Thapelo Dhludhlu receives threats
  8. Ellis Park roars as SA beat England in Nations Championship opener
  9. Iranians mourn Khamenei at Tehran farewell ceremony
  10. Iranians flock to Khamenei’s funeral after wartime death
RELATED STORIES
Preferred Source Follow on Google News