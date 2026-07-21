First witness takes the stand in Matlala attempted murder trial

The first witness in the trial of alleged criminal kingpin Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala and his four co-accused has told the High Court in Johannesburg that he witnessed two suspects fire several shots at businessman Joe Sibanyoni and his entourage in Centurion in 2022.

Matlala is accused of orchestrating the failed assassinations of Sibanyoni, his former girlfriend, Tebogo Thobejane, and music producer Seunkie Mokubung, popularly known as DJ Vettys.

The security officer at the Golf Estate where Sibanyoni was shot at, Bethwell Cele, says he was also shot at by the gunmen.

“Immediately when it [the car] was by the robot it made a U-turn, and it came and parked where there was a Ferrari and Golf 7. Two male people alighted [got out] from that vehicle and drew out an AK-47, and they saw that I spotted them and saw them and [shots were fired towards my direction] … I was missed by the first bullet,” explains Cele.

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