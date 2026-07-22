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Cross-examination of first witness in Matlala trial to resume

  • Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala and his four co-accused in the dock at the High Court in Johannesburg.
  • Image Credits :
  • SABC News
Sashin Naidoo

The first witness in the trial of alleged criminal kingpin Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala and his four co-accused is expected to resume with his cross-examination on Wednesday morning at the High Court in Johannesburg.

Matlala is accused of orchestrating the failed assassinations of taxi boss Joe “Ferrari” Sibanyoni, his former girlfriend, Tebogo Thobejane, and music producer Seunkie Mokubung, popularly known as DJ Vettys.

Matlala, his wife Tsakane, alleged hitmen Musa Kekana and Tiego Mabusela, together with Ntabiseng Nzama, face 25 charges in connection with the three botched hits between August 2022 and January 2024.

The first witness in the highly anticipated trial took to the stand to testify on Tuesday morning, where he relayed his sequence of events that took place on the night of the attempted hit on Sibanyoni.

Security officer at the golf estate where Sibanyoni was shot at, Bethwell Cele, told the court that a white BMW entered the parking lot where Sibanyoni and his entourage were parked, before quickly alighting and opening fire with AK47’s.

He went on to testify that the situation was extremely volatile as the gunmen also fired several shots at him whilst they were firing at their intended targets.

VIDEO | Witness in Matlala trial recounts chaotic Centurion Golf Estate gunfight:

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