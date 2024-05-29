First-time voters urged to cast their ballots

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Government has urged all South Africans, especially first-time voters, to participate in today’s general elections.

Over 25 million registered voters are eligible to cast their ballots in what is being described as the most highly contested elections in South Africa’s democratic era.

The Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) issued a statement noting that the Basic Education Department, in partnership with the Electoral Commission (IEC), launched a civic education drive. As a result, almost all of the Class of 2024, comprising more than half a million young people aged 18 and 19, are registered to vote.

Polling stations will open from 7:00 am to 9:00 pm.

The GCIS statement adds that measures are in place to ensure that all citizens can exercise their democratic right to vote. Those still in the queue at closing time will be allowed to cast their votes.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has confirmed that over 2,800 soldiers have been deployed to hotspots in cooperation with the police.

2024 Elections | State of readiness overview:

