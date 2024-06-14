First round of US Open ends in two-way tie

Reading Time: < 1 minute

There is a two-way tie at the top of the leaderboard after the first round of the US Open at the Pinehurst Resort and Country Club in North Carolina.

American Patrick Cantlay and world number three Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland share the lead on five-under-par after opening with rounds of 67.

McIlroy who won the last of his four major titles 10 years ago, was bogey-free on a demanding Pinehurst number two golf course.

BIRDIE ON THE LAST! 🐥@McIlroyRory is tied for the U.S. Open lead. pic.twitter.com/RsTaX4ddVn — U.S. Open (@usopengolf) June 13, 2024

The duo have a one-stroke lead over Ludvig Aberg of Sweden, while LIV Golf member Bryson DeChambeau and Frenchman Matthieu Pavon are a stroke further back.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout is the best-placed South African.

He is in a share for 50th place, seven strokes behind the leaders.