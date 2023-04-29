There is a sigh of relief from South African nationals who were stuck in Sudan. A group of about 10 South African evacuees arrived at OR Tambo International Airport on Saturday.

They were taken to Saudi Arabia after being evacuated from a war-torn country.

The conflict between Sudan’s army and a paramilitary group, Rapid Support Forces has triggered a rush among countries to evacuate their diplomats and citizens.

More than 450 people have been killed and nearly 4 200 others wounded in the fighting. Some relief agencies say the numbers are expected to rise.

The group’s evacuation has been facilitated by the Department of International Relations. The Hainsworth family is at the airport to welcome their son back, who works in Sudan and was trapped there as a result of the outbreak of violence.

First group of South African evacuees from Sudan arrive home: Khayelihle Khumalo

Claudine Hainsworth says that her family was relieved that their son was rescued.

“He’s a very jovial character our son Johno- so, he was never in doubt that he’ll be rescued and that he’ll be on his way home. But it was very nerve-racking because they shut the internet down, so we couldn’t really make contact- we had no way of communicating with him, so that was not nice not knowing what was going on. We asked him what he would like to do, but I think he would just like to sleep because he literally hasn’t slept properly for four- or five days- but definitely, there’s a braai waiting for him.”

One of the family(Hainsworth) members waiting at OR Tambo International Airport for South Africans who have been evacuated from Sudan. #sabcnews #Sudan pic.twitter.com/yACNU7GJj0 — KhayelihleKhumalo-James Jnr (@KhayaJames) April 29, 2023