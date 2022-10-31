The Department of Basic Education says the first day of the National Senior Certificate examinations got underway in all provinces without any major challenges. Almost 800 000 learners sat for a two-hour English Paper 1, in around 7 000 exam centres across the country.

In Gauteng, a total of 194 611 matriculants from 1018 examinations centres in the province are sitting for their 2022 final exams. The province obtained 82.8% matric pass rate in 2021.

It is all mixed emotions as 39 learners linger outside their exam centre in Rand Tutorial College (RTC) in Gauteng, waiting anxiously to get inside for their first paper of 2022 final exams.

Aminata Balde, a leaner from RTC, says she believe she did her best and as she does not want to have any regrets next year.

“Today, we have our first final exam which is English Paper 1 Home language. I would say I am ready. I have to be ready, as this is my final exam.”

Another leaner from the school, Sixolile Nama says amid all the challenges they were faced with, from the COVID-19 pandemic, she believes they can produce the best results ever.

VIDEO: Rand Tutorial College matric learners ready and prepared for final exams: 31 October 2022

Mr Gerhard Deppenaar, principal of Rand Tutorial College School, says he is confident that the learners are prepared and will do well to achieve 100%.

He says the school obtained 100% pass rate in 2021 and 2020.

Meanwhile, Hoër Tegniese Skool Rustenburg (HTS) leaners says they used past papers and other methods to prepare for the exams and are they hoping for the best. The school is based in North West province which obtained 78.2% matric pass rate in 2021.

Onalenna Monnakgotla, a Grade 12 learner from HTS, says the most important thing she did during her preparation for the examination was to prioritise her mental health by meditating often.

VIDEO: Hoër Tegniese Skool Rustenburg learners say they are ready for matric exams:

Minister of Basic Education, Angie Motshekga, has voiced confidence that examination can continue in the midst of rolling blackouts.

According to the Department of Education matric results will be released on the 20 January 2023.