SA’s first black neurosurgeon Professor Mochichi Mokgokong dies

South Africa’s first black neurosurgeon, Professor Mochichi Mokgokong, has died.

This has been confirmed in a statement by the University of KwaZulu-Natal, where he graduated with a medical degree.

He is renowned for being part of the surgical team that separated conjoined twins, Mpho and Mphonyana Mathibela, at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in 1986.

The university says Mokgokong trained and produced more than 15 neurosurgeons.

He has received several accolades for his work, including the Tribute Achievers 2000 Health Category Award presented by the then President of South Africa, Thabo Mbeki.