The first-ever African boxer to fight in a multi-racial boxing match in South Africa, James “Dynamite” Mathatho, says as the country celebrates Reconciliation Day, there is a need to separate politics and sports.

88-year-old former SA light heavyweight champion, Mathatho had fought against Gerrie Coetzee and Kosie Smith in the multi-racial boxing match in the 1970s.

Mathatho says that it wasn’t easy for the African boxers back then.

“We should have good boxers, good in boxing. I would be happy if I can see that happen. Boxing must get out from politics, boxing is a sport. It was not easy to get there but I was the first one to that in the ring we were fighting very hard to win a white man.”

Meanwhile, Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has called on South Africans to work towards bringing reconciliation among all race groups in the New Year.

He delivered the government’s Reconciliation Day message on Friday.

Mthethwa says he believes that people are intent on a peaceful future.

Reconciliation Day Message by Minister Nathi Mthethwa: